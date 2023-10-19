Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.