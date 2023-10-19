Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Northeast Bank to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NBN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northeast Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northeast Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.