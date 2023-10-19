Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas makes up about 1.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,215 shares of company stock worth $7,812,929 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 176,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.