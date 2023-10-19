Northern Technologies International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.