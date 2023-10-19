Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

