Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $82.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 505,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

