Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Northwest Pipe worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 315,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.