NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 126.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 195,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NRG Energy by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 461,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.