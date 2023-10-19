NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.04. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NU shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 7,612,632 shares.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
NU Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 385.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
