NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.04. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NU shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 7,612,632 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NU by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 385.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

