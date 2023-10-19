NuVista Energy (NVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) recently:

10/16/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

10/16/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

10/12/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.