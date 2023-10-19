NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of NVR worth $43,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $52.13 on Thursday, hitting $5,694.46. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,945.37 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,010.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

