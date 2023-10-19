NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,746.59 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,935.00 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6,114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,012.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

