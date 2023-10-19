Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDOFree Report) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 430 ($5.25) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 680 ($8.31).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.89) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 600.20 ($7.33).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.14) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 604.18.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

