Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,235,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,761,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Ocugen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

