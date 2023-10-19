Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
