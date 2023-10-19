Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

