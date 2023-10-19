Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 6th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $611.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

