Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.06

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.06 and last traded at $74.06, with a volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFLX

Omega Flex Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $756.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 31.97%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.