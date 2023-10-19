Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,428 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

