Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.52

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 4483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.