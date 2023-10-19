Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

