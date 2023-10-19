Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

