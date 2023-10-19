Oppenheimer Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 1,883,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,969,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

