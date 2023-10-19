Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

