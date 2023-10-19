Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

