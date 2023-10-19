ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ORIX worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 744.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 116.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 31.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

