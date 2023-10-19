Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

