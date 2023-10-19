PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

