Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $104,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

