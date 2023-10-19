Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paramount Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

