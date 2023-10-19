Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $382.64. 55,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.89 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

