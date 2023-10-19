Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.81

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 73995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Parsons Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

