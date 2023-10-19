Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 517,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

