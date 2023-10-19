Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,215 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SXC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 27,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,025. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $810.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

