Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.19. The company had a trading volume of 698,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,440. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $334.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.31.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
