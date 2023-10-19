Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.19. The company had a trading volume of 698,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,440. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $334.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.