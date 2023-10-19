Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $105,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

GNW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 189,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.