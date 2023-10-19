Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. 482,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on X

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.