Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after buying an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.15. 37,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.