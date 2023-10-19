PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

