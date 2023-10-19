Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 2,325,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,419,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

