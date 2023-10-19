Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 49,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 5,790,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827,813. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.