Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,471,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

PM stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 993,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,817. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

