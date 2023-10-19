Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.