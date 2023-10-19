Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.15-$13.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.70.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.63. 226,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pool by 80.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.