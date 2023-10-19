Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.15-$13.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.70.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Trading Up 0.8 %

Pool stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.