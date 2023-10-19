PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.63 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

