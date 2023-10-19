PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

