Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Trading Up 5.6%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.07 and last traded at $151.07. 9,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 127.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.