ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 3.1%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 161,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 332,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ProKidney Trading Down 16.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. Equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,447,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,330,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,724. Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProKidney by 978.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after buying an additional 3,009,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 1,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 929,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,100,000 after purchasing an additional 595,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 1,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 423,043 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

