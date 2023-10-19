Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Prologis by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. 548,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.