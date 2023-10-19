ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.55

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 221401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $2,931,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

